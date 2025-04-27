Well then, it's finally time to continue on the content treadmill. I took a slight detour after getting lots of feedback to make some much needed improvements but as release date approaches it's time to focus.

Sector 3

You can now explore Sector 3 in the full version of the game if you're a tester. It features a unique layout, new Flora ships and weapons, and brand-new music. However, some content is still in the works. elite abilities, bosses, the alternative Phantom faction and another undisclosed faction are not included yet. Some missions, achievements, and story elements are also still to come.

This is an early version of Sector 3 but you're welcome to check it out if you're itching to get to a higher level or check out some of the Flora weaponry and fleet.

New Weapons

The new Flora faction come with an additional 11 completely new weapons. While these are mostly acquired in Sector 3 all item drops have a small chance to roll from the global loot table. Meaning you can totally get these in the demo if you look hard enough. You're also likely to see them in the background of the main menu from time to time

Design Rules Change

Some players requested they be allowed to design ships without a central part so this requirement has been removed. The rule now is that you must have parts that intersect the two central lines, shown in green in the screenshot below.



This means the design above is now valid along with lots of other unique looking ships.

Old Sectors

Nothing much has changed with the generation of Sector 1 and 2 but behind the scenes it has. This means complete encounters in your old saves will have a broken layout. While you can continue to play these if you wish you can also hit Regenerate to get a new sector map.

There is a fix for an old Assembler bug in this update as well that should prevent some item duplication issues. Along with a slight increase to enemy speed in Sector 2 and many more changes listed below.

Warning: If you play on harder or custom difficulties 'Faster Movement' enemies just got wild, so let me know how that goes!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

The first draft of Sector 3 content is now in place.

Added 1 x Thruster.

Added 1 x Shield.

Added 1 x Primary Weapon.

Added 2 x Secondary Weapons.

Added 1 x Auto Special Weapon.

Added 3 x Special Weapon (One is NPC only).

Added 1 x Passive item.

Added 1 x Grapple Gun.

Added 1 x Legendary item.

Balance Changes

Black market items will now always match the player's level regardless of sector.

Enemies in Sector 2 are now 50% faster increasing to 100% faster in Sector 3.

Fast movement on harder difficulties now makes enemies boost into weapon range.

Damage from debuffs is no longer blocked by boost immunity or phase shifting.

Skeran Moths (repair) will no longer show up in Sector 1 before level 8.

Increased delay on redeploying destroyed drones from 4 to 6 seconds.

Orb Drone Bay charges reduced from 6 to 4 but damage increased.

Roach Drone Bay charges reduced from 8 to 6 but damage increased.

Mothership now shows Short Range PDLs.

Radioactive debuff is now removed when the ship reaches 1 hull.

Hit and run AI now continues to accelerate when in range.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

Central part requirement for ship designs has been expanded to be central lines.

Missile launchers now show DPS instead of damage for easier comparisons.

Caches can now be opened by hitting the interact keybind or shooting them.

Encounter rewards below the 'Ignore Items Below' setting are now ejected.

Sector difficulty display in navigation now must be clicked to be seen.

Further updates to the Polish translation.

Credits panel is no longer run through automatic translation.

Polish translations have been updated again.

Console debuff command now supports setting DPS value of status effects.

Renamed turret special weapons to bays instead of launchers to avoid confusion.

Bug Fixes