27 April 2025 Build 18257708 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
We are excited to announce the developer API support for Game of Life 3D! With this update, you can now externally call the main functionalities of the simulation, creating your own UI extensions, controls and all kinds of other use cases you can imagine. The API functions available are:

GetRules,
GetState,
SetState,
AdjustSize,
SpawnCell,
KillCell,
SetBirthRules,
SetSurviveRules,
SetRendering,
RunSimulation,
SetSimulationSpeed

An example control center utilizing all these functionalities can be launched from within the application. You can customize and edit that implementation for your own purposes or create completely your own applications to utilize the API functionalities.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3637351
