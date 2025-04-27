Hey everyone,

We’ve just rolled out a small patch to address a few save system, UI, and vehicle-related issues:

✅ Fixed: Car doors now save properly

The doors on your vehicles will now be correctly saved and restored between sessions.

✅ Fixed: High-speed saving spawn position

When saving at high speed, you will now respawn properly next to your vehicle, instead of far away.

✅ New: Anti-ghosting setting now configurable

The new anti-ghosting effect could be heavy on performance for lower-end systems — it’s now optional and can be toggled in the settings.

✅ Fixed: Engine UI fuel information

The engine information display now correctly shows the required fuel type again.

✅ Fixed: Default parameters not applying correctly

Default gameplay settings are now correctly applied when starting a new game.

✅ Fixed: C18 restoration requirement

The C18 no longer needs the Dada's fuel tank cap to be considered fully restorable.