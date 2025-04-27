 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18257700 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’ve just rolled out a small patch to address a few save system, UI, and vehicle-related issues:

  • ✅ Fixed: Car doors now save properly
    The doors on your vehicles will now be correctly saved and restored between sessions.

  • ✅ Fixed: High-speed saving spawn position
    When saving at high speed, you will now respawn properly next to your vehicle, instead of far away.

  • ✅ New: Anti-ghosting setting now configurable
    The new anti-ghosting effect could be heavy on performance for lower-end systems — it’s now optional and can be toggled in the settings.

  • ✅ Fixed: Engine UI fuel information
    The engine information display now correctly shows the required fuel type again.

  • ✅ Fixed: Default parameters not applying correctly
    Default gameplay settings are now correctly applied when starting a new game.

  • ✅ Fixed: C18 restoration requirement
    The C18 no longer needs the Dada's fuel tank cap to be considered fully restorable.

  • ✅ Fixed: Fuel tank display synchronization
    The server and client now correctly see the same amount of fuel in a tank — no more desync between players.

Thanks again for your feedback and reports — each update gets us closer to a smoother experience. 🚗💨
More fixes and improvements are coming soon!

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2625421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link