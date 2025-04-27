Hey everyone,
We’ve just rolled out a small patch to address a few save system, UI, and vehicle-related issues:
-
✅ Fixed: Car doors now save properly
The doors on your vehicles will now be correctly saved and restored between sessions.
-
✅ Fixed: High-speed saving spawn position
When saving at high speed, you will now respawn properly next to your vehicle, instead of far away.
-
✅ New: Anti-ghosting setting now configurable
The new anti-ghosting effect could be heavy on performance for lower-end systems — it’s now optional and can be toggled in the settings.
-
✅ Fixed: Engine UI fuel information
The engine information display now correctly shows the required fuel type again.
-
✅ Fixed: Default parameters not applying correctly
Default gameplay settings are now correctly applied when starting a new game.
-
✅ Fixed: C18 restoration requirement
The C18 no longer needs the Dada's fuel tank cap to be considered fully restorable.
-
✅ Fixed: Fuel tank display synchronization
The server and client now correctly see the same amount of fuel in a tank — no more desync between players.
Thanks again for your feedback and reports — each update gets us closer to a smoother experience. 🚗💨
More fixes and improvements are coming soon!
— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team
Changed files in this update