New Features / Content
General
- Added cursor for showing which direction you're aiming when using a Gamepad
- Added additional map visual variety and some fixes for when the terrain spawns a peninsula
- Bosses now have higher priority when moving around the map and won't be pushed around by other enemies so much
- Crabtaur will now be stunned for a short while when colliding with bigger obstacles
- Audio support for Leap, Hide & Constriction
- Trackers (e.g. the POI & Alpha enemies) are now better fitting in the screen (won't be hidden under the HUD so often)
- Added Play Again button on end & progress screens (returns you to DifficultySelector screen)
New Evolutions
- Overwhelm: Increases damage of your attacks equal to your current Plating
Bug Fixes / Improvements
General
- Fixed issue with difficulty spikes not appearing making the game much easier than intended (should be a fair bit harder now!)
- Aquaconda now provides a more interesting terrain to fight on
- Missing attacks with Constriction & Courting is now much less punishing with a shorter cooldown
- Courting now automatically charms an enemy in the nearby area (no need to land the exact attack)
- Improved Slide VFX
- Aquaconda hit collider is now fixed
- Boss evolutions weren't showing correct frame on Pause screen
- Spiderlings would sometimes show as having 0hp when spawning
- Spider nests were sometimes invincible
- Fix Boss Fruit tracker doesn't show up
- Fixed Bullseye genetic unlock requirements description
- POI button to press when using gamepad is now much more visible
- Ensure Eating SFX stops when character is disabled (e.g. swapped with Lycanthrope)
- Mimics now react to being damaged when they're in fruit form and trigger the whole pack to target whatever attacked it
Balance changes
- Buff ruminant
- Nerf constriction duration
- Nerf spiderling damage
- Mud pond tweaks
- Claw is more agile now, changed description
- Fur and scales ban each other
- Big spines buff
- Synapse buff
- vegan bans piscivore
