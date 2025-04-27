 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257654 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features / Content

General

  • Added cursor for showing which direction you're aiming when using a Gamepad
  • Added additional map visual variety and some fixes for when the terrain spawns a peninsula
  • Bosses now have higher priority when moving around the map and won't be pushed around by other enemies so much
  • Crabtaur will now be stunned for a short while when colliding with bigger obstacles
  • Audio support for Leap, Hide & Constriction
  • Trackers (e.g. the POI & Alpha enemies) are now better fitting in the screen (won't be hidden under the HUD so often)
  • Added Play Again button on end & progress screens (returns you to DifficultySelector screen)

    New Evolutions

  • Overwhelm: Increases damage of your attacks equal to your current Plating

    Bug Fixes / Improvements

    General

  • Fixed issue with difficulty spikes not appearing making the game much easier than intended (should be a fair bit harder now!)
  • Aquaconda now provides a more interesting terrain to fight on
  • Missing attacks with Constriction & Courting is now much less punishing with a shorter cooldown
  • Courting now automatically charms an enemy in the nearby area (no need to land the exact attack)
  • Improved Slide VFX
  • Aquaconda hit collider is now fixed
  • Boss evolutions weren't showing correct frame on Pause screen
  • Spiderlings would sometimes show as having 0hp when spawning
  • Spider nests were sometimes invincible
  • Fix Boss Fruit tracker doesn't show up
  • Fixed Bullseye genetic unlock requirements description
  • POI button to press when using gamepad is now much more visible
  • Ensure Eating SFX stops when character is disabled (e.g. swapped with Lycanthrope)
  • Mimics now react to being damaged when they're in fruit form and trigger the whole pack to target whatever attacked it

    Balance changes

  • Buff ruminant
  • Nerf constriction duration
  • Nerf spiderling damage
  • Mud pond tweaks
  • Claw is more agile now, changed description
  • Fur and scales ban each other
  • Big spines buff
  • Synapse buff
  • vegan bans piscivore

