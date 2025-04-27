-
New Procedural Island that is bigger with roads and lots of structures, but it's not done yet. Some mission objectives can't be completed yet
-
Removed City Island, because the mission broke. I'll fix it today.
-
Removed Conquest Mode because it broke. I'll fix it today.
-
fixed various melee combat bugs
Play Test 16A - New Procedural Island.... But there's problems...
