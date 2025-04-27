 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257597 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Procedural Island that is bigger with roads and lots of structures, but it's not done yet. Some mission objectives can't be completed yet

  • Removed City Island, because the mission broke. I'll fix it today.

  • Removed Conquest Mode because it broke. I'll fix it today.

  • fixed various melee combat bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
