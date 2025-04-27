CARDS
The nerf hammer falls!
- Permafrost: Stamina cost set to 2 (was 1). Note: It was just too strong.
- Frozen Blood: Resonance requirement set to 8.
Note: Expected minor adjustments to Boreal cards, when they come in contact with more players.
OTHER
- Act 2 upgrade event cost has been reworked. It no longer reduces max stagger, it instead will eat all your insight (if you have zero, it's free). Note: Max stagger cost mid run is very restrictive to some Boreal cards and to Ronin.
- Fixed a rare visual glitch when freezing a card.
- Fixed a typo.
Changed files in this update