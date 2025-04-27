 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257596 Edited 27 April 2025 – 18:59:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CARDS

The nerf hammer falls!
  • Permafrost: Stamina cost set to 2 (was 1). Note: It was just too strong.
  • Frozen Blood: Resonance requirement set to 8.

Note: Expected minor adjustments to Boreal cards, when they come in contact with more players.

OTHER

  • Act 2 upgrade event cost has been reworked. It no longer reduces max stagger, it instead will eat all your insight (if you have zero, it's free). Note: Max stagger cost mid run is very restrictive to some Boreal cards and to Ronin.
  • Fixed a rare visual glitch when freezing a card.
  • Fixed a typo.

