Changes
- Added Atlantic City 2025 Layout
- Added 2 new "Hyper Glowball" Layouts
- Added 2 new Seattle Uprising Jerseys
- Added 3 Fire Mode options for Multiplayer (AI play option coming soon)
- Ramping
- Capped Semi
- Mech
