Major 28 April 2025 Build 18257592
Update notes

Changes

  • Added Atlantic City 2025 Layout



  • Added 2 new "Hyper Glowball" Layouts

  • Added 2 new Seattle Uprising Jerseys
  • Added 3 Fire Mode options for Multiplayer (AI play option coming soon)
    • Ramping
    • Capped Semi
    • Mech

Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341161
Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341162
Windows 64-bit Depot 1341163
