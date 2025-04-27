 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257494 Edited 27 April 2025 – 18:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Backrooms MultiVerses — Minor Update

Hello, explorers!

Today we’re releasing a small but important update aimed at improving the overall gameplay experience.

What's new:

  • Improved flashlight mechanics: toggling the flashlight is now smoother and more reliable.
  • Improved sounds: sound effects have been reworked with better quality and volume balancing.
  • Improved interface: UI navigation and clarity have been optimized.

Thank you to everyone who continues to share their feedback! Your input helps us make Backrooms MultiVerses even better.

Good luck out there. And remember: the darkness is listening.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3424830/Backrooms_MultiVerses/

