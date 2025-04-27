NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL branch. You need to manually switch to it in Steam. Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown. To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

Added

Added a "Weather" dropdown in the Host tab so its easier for the host to change weather from UI instead of console commands (console command still works too)

Changed

Upgraded to EnviroSky 3.2.1a

Updated translations from https://crowdin.com/project/fireworks-mania

Fixed

Fixed the snow particles looking all weird

Fixed error when multiple sounds with same name was being loaded

Fixed networkobject on Xmas stuff in Town, Ranch and City

Fixed bug where some items, even build in fireworks, spawned wrongly at position 0,0,0

Known Issue

Some mods have items that writes an warning like: "The referenced script on this Behaviour (Game Object '<null>') is missing!" in the console. This is due to some changed in NGO Unity made. Luckily its easy to fix. The mod creator just need to upgrade the mod project to latest Mod Tools (Unity 6) and rebuild the mod. Should fix this particular issue

Enjoy!

