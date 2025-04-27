Greetings gold seekers,

We have great news for you. The Consume and Connect update is here!

With this update you can expect some new challenges to run your facilities, vehicles and furnaces. In addition to fuel, water and gas, you will now also need electricity to continue your gold prospecting activities.

Have you run out of fuel on your machines? No problem.

A suitable trailer is now available from the vehicle dealer.

For a small fee, you can call it your own.

Why don't you drop by with your pickup?

Provided your pickup has a trailer coupling.

And while you're in town, why not pop into one of the petrol stations? We've heard that the renovation work has been completed and they're now open again. They might even sell you a suitable canister or gas bottle. Because you never know what you might need it for.

Is fuel too expensive for you? Then we have a little tip for you.

Just keep an eye on the little sign on the petrol pump.

You never know what time will bring.

Now let's go, time is gold! You still need some equipment. So off to the store.

Info

■ If you lost items and vehicles in the past, no problem. We add a mechanic, all missing items comes back to surface.

■ Every vehicle filled with 20% fuel at start

Added

■ Added exhaust system for vehicles

■ Added more information to store items like liters

■ Added price range for gold, so the price can change over the time

■ Added price range for petrol, so the price can change over the time

■ Added price range for diesel, so the price can change over the time

■ Added usage "power" for item "worklight01"

■ Added usage "power" for item "worklight02"

■ Added usage "power" for item "goldtable01"

■ Added usage "power" for item "highbanker01"

■ Added usage "power" for item "washingplant01"

■ Added usage "power" for item "washingplant02"

■ Added usage "power" for vehicle "conveyorbelt01"

■ Added usage "water" for item "goldtable01"

■ Added usage "water" for item "highbanker01"

■ Added usage "water" for item "washingplant01"

■ Added usage "water" for item "washingplant02"

Activated

■ Activated building "gasstation"

■ Activated item "petrolcanister01"

■ Activated item "petrolcanister02"

■ Activated item "petrolcanister03"

■ Activated item "electricgenerator01"

■ Activated item "cable low voltage mm"

■ Activated item "cable high voltage mm"

■ Activated item "waterpump01"

■ Activated item "hose low volume mm"

■ Activated item "hose high volume mm"

■ Activated item "bottlegas01"

■ Activated item "cable gas"

■ Activated trailer "trailer04"

■ Activated function to consumption "petrol" for vehicles

■ Activated function to consumption "diesel" for vehicles

■ Activated function to consumption "gas" for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Activated function to consumption "gas" for item "smeltingfurnace02"

Changed

■ Changed color from orange to green for fps counter

■ Changed value for blacksand from $7 to $280

■ Changed mouse wheel speed while holding items

Functionality

■ Added function to add item "bucket01" to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to add item "bucket02" to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to add item "bucket03" to item "goldtable01"

Reworked

■ Reworked physic watch, which controls every physic

■ Reworked attachment system

Multiplayer

■ Added button "load voxel data" to pause menu for clients if some data not loaded

■ Added button "load inventory data" to pause menu for clients if some data not loaded

Level Design

■ Added 7 gas stations

Images

■ Added icons for gas stations to worldmap

■ Added icons for gas stations to minimap

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can sometimes not attach or detach item

■ Fixed error with can not pause the game while in pause menu

Removed

■ Removed item "hammer01" (not useful anymore)

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ Interactive Tutorials

■ Multiplayer Issues

■ Company System

■ Solar Panels

■ Batteries

■ Spliter Water and Electric

Roadmap https://trello.com/b/EC8Gd7iP/roadmap-public-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter

**We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː**