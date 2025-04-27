 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257328 Edited 27 April 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor updates:

  • fixed a bug where the cursor was not visible
  • update the Friends Leaderboard so that you can also see yourself in the list, not only your friends.
  • Added one new in-game background

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3613241
