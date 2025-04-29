Dear Players,

It has now been two full months since the launch of Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, and across all platforms and communities, we've received an outpouring of love and support for the game and we are grateful for all the suggestions, critiques, and expectations you've shared. It's been some time since our last update, and today we’re rolling out a new patch to address some of the concerns.

In this patch, we are adding a new screen scaling option, delivering the special rewards to beta players who participated in the survey, and taking the opportunity to fix some bugs.

Full details are listed below:

- Add "Scaling mode" option

"Stretch" is the existing display mode

"Sharp" will show the pixels perfectly, adding black bars around the edge of the screen if necessary

- Add experimental font option for OpenDyslexic

- Add cosmetic bonus content for players who completed the survey at the end of the Steam demo

Cassie Jacket : Can be enabled in the Options to show Cassie wearing the jacket you placed over her when she was unconscious at the end of the demo

Bonus photos: Go to Cassie's quarters to see some extra photos of you and Cassie

*If you've completed the survey but can't see the bonus content, please let us know in the pinned discussion thread on Steam.

Fixes: