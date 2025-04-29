Dear Players,
It has now been two full months since the launch of Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, and across all platforms and communities, we've received an outpouring of love and support for the game and we are grateful for all the suggestions, critiques, and expectations you've shared. It's been some time since our last update, and today we’re rolling out a new patch to address some of the concerns.
In this patch, we are adding a new screen scaling option, delivering the special rewards to beta players who participated in the survey, and taking the opportunity to fix some bugs.
Full details are listed below:
- Add "Scaling mode" option
-
"Stretch" is the existing display mode
-
"Sharp" will show the pixels perfectly, adding black bars around the edge of the screen if necessary
- Add experimental font option for OpenDyslexic
- Add cosmetic bonus content for players who completed the survey at the end of the Steam demo
-
Cassie Jacket: Can be enabled in the Options to show Cassie wearing the jacket you placed over her when she was unconscious at the end of the demo
-
Bonus photos: Go to Cassie's quarters to see some extra photos of you and Cassie
*If you've completed the survey but can't see the bonus content, please let us know in the pinned discussion thread on Steam.
Fixes:
-
Fix not being able to re-enter Cassie's quarters before the O'Brien
-
Fix choosing to confront Vanessa sometimes playing the Hansen capture sequence
-
Fix datapad unlock task not updating when the password is auto-completed
-
Update the scrollbar in the narrative map to make it more visible
-
Fix visual issue with Cassie Down Graphic
-
Fix visual issue with Gun-Dog Shooting animation
-
Fix visual issue in CM Foam animation
-
Fix visual issue when viewing the history screen during the ending
-
Fix scanlines not showing in the main menu
-
Fix some typos in Spanish localisation
-
Fix typos in early game Fire Control
-
Fix ITEM button not flashing in the Central Computer in part 16
