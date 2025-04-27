 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257255 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added an "Unstuck" (flip vehicle) option to the pause menu for trucks and tankers.

-Fixed an issue where saved games could not be loaded in Single Player mode.

-Increased trailer capacities to 3000.

-Disabled collisions for cacti.

-Various minor bug fixes.

🎯 We are constantly working to make Fuel Harvest Together even better.

Our current focus is on achieving full stabilization. Our goal is to eliminate the majority of remaining bugs within a few days.
After that, we plan to start working on major updates based on your amazing ideas!

If you’re enjoying the game, you can support us by leaving a review on Steam. ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3441461
  • Loading history…
