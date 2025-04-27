Welcome to Cosy Haven!

Cosy Haven is a casual, relaxing decorating experience where you create your own beautiful spaces—from charming cottages to scenic outdoor landscapes. Choose colors, materials, and decorations to shape every detail just the way you like.

We’re excited to share some fresh updates with you!

In this update:

A brand new Main Menu lets you easily switch between different scenes.

We’ve added an all-new Bunker scene—perfect for those who love a more rugged, cosy vibe.

The UI has been completely refreshed to look cleaner and feel smoother.

What’s next?

We're planning to add even more materials, new decorative options, and exciting new scenes for you to make your very own cosy havens. Stay tuned!

Thank you for being here with us. Your creativity brings Cosy Haven to life!