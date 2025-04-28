 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18257119 Edited 28 April 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Gourmands.

This week's levels are now hot and ready. Come and get 'em.

Notable Changes:

  • The Level Select in-game now shows individual times and hearts earned

  • 5 new Cordial Levels

  • PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now change colors based on the background. Neat.

  • Significant re-organization for Menu systems under the hood

  • This should slightly improve memory consumption for the Main Menu
  • Potential crash fixed when you have more than 4 controllers plugged in

Another reminder that in the next major update in May, the cosmetics shop is going to change to switch to a capsule machine system, so the number of cosmetics is going to increase dramatically, but it will not be possible to directly pick which outfit you want. You will be granted the full amount of game currency that you would have earned over playing the game at the time of the switch, with nothing deducted from any of the purchases made with the current heart system, so we suggest grabbing the items that you specifically want now before the switchover occurs.

