Greetings, Gourmands.

This week's levels are now hot and ready. Come and get 'em.

Notable Changes:

The Level Select in-game now shows individual times and hearts earned

5 new Cordial Levels

PlayStation 4 and 5 controllers now change colors based on the background. Neat.

Significant re-organization for Menu systems under the hood

This should slightly improve memory consumption for the Main Menu

Potential crash fixed when you have more than 4 controllers plugged in

Another reminder that in the next major update in May, the cosmetics shop is going to change to switch to a capsule machine system, so the number of cosmetics is going to increase dramatically, but it will not be possible to directly pick which outfit you want. You will be granted the full amount of game currency that you would have earned over playing the game at the time of the switch, with nothing deducted from any of the purchases made with the current heart system, so we suggest grabbing the items that you specifically want now before the switchover occurs.