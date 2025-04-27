- Updated physics model to allow for the player to not be caught on the edge of objects and mobs when moving. The player slightly moves to the side when caught on the edge. This greatly improves the ease of moving around a crowded forest or stones on the floor of a lair.
- The civil skill revamp has begun. The player no longer selects from a list of civil skills during game creation. A series of skill trees (for crafting, farming, mining, etc) will be available in the main dialog.
- Fixed bug that prevented talking to butterflies and other mobs that cannot talk.
- Fixed bug that required the player to click precisely on an object when using the axe.
Update Notes for Build 0.1.22
Update notes via Steam Community
