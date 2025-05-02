Hey mates! Huge update just dropped for Endless RPG, and I'm super excited to share what’s new:
🛠️ Steam Workshop & Mod Support
Now it’s possible to create your own dialogues and quests for:
-
Events
-
Contracts
-
Plants
-
Doors
-
Caves
-
Ruins
-
All Evil Centers (by type)
-
All relationship types
🏛️ Citizenship Tweak: now require a 50 Reputation to become a citizen.
💀 Ruins Tweak: Less Undead, more variety! Expect more human enemies.
👑 Evil Center Boss Dialogue: correct answers outcome now give more bonus XP and extra Coins to your reward!
👹 Ogre Tweaks:
-
Magic resistance now equals half their Power
-
Health bonus increased to 1.5x
Thanks again for all the support, mates. Hope you enjoy the new stuff and I can’t wait to see what you’ll build with mods! 🎉
Cheers! =]
