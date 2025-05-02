 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18257062 Edited 2 May 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey mates! Huge update just dropped for Endless RPG, and I'm super excited to share what’s new:

🛠️ Steam Workshop & Mod Support
Now it’s possible to create your own dialogues and quests for:

  • Events

  • Contracts

  • Plants

  • Doors

  • Caves

  • Ruins

  • All Evil Centers (by type)

  • All relationship types

🏛️ Citizenship Tweak: now require a 50 Reputation to become a citizen.
💀 Ruins Tweak: Less Undead, more variety! Expect more human enemies.
👑 Evil Center Boss Dialogue: correct answers outcome now give more bonus XP and extra Coins to your reward!
👹 Ogre Tweaks:

  • Magic resistance now equals half their Power

  • Health bonus increased to 1.5x

Thanks again for all the support, mates. Hope you enjoy the new stuff and I can’t wait to see what you’ll build with mods! 🎉

Cheers! =]

