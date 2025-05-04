Patch Notes v1.4.17

Physics change: Prior to this patch, the physics performance was adapting to the framerate. I've come to understand this is really not a good idea - physics needs to work at a constant/fixed rate for the simulation to give consistent results. So this update sacks the whole adaptive physics 'feature'.

Improved physics collider for the cylindrical vent/pipe windowed sections - after a player demonstrated Bug22 could not only be seen through the window glass but the bug could also fall through the window if left unattended!

Added Unidentified and Pacifist status to the Load Game info, to facilitate finding those saves. They only show up if the achievement for each can still be achieved, so if "Unidentified" doesn't show it means you've been identified a least once in that save and if "Pacifist" doesn't show it means you've broken at least one robot in that save.

CRS Techlab - done something that hopefully prevents robots breaking apart when it's nothing to do with you