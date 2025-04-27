- Health Claim and Gold Claim tied to Current Wave.
- Double Gold increased from 10s -> 20s.
- Increased "Hall of Fame" map difficulty.
- !gemgold cap increased to 500 (!gemgold500)
- !gemgold Cost increased past 2000%.
- Added !antispam for mod and above.
- Hopefully significantly decreased the Memory use.
- Fixed !damage showing wrong amount.
