27 April 2025 Build 18256965
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Health Claim and Gold Claim tied to Current Wave.
  • Double Gold increased from 10s -> 20s.
  • Increased "Hall of Fame" map difficulty.
  • !gemgold cap increased to 500 (!gemgold500)
  • !gemgold Cost increased past 2000%.
  • Added !antispam for mod and above.
  • Hopefully significantly decreased the Memory use.
  • Fixed !damage showing wrong amount.

Windows Depot 3060851
