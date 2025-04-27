-
Update the title screen's background (since someone pointed that it looks like AI generated)
-
increase princess's healing from 3% to 4% Max Hp
-
Snow mountain will not cause damage if princess is in party.
-
Interact with godness statue again will show tips.
-
Some map item update, all eating items can simply collide and eat
Updates notes 2025/04/27
