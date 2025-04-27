 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18256931 Edited 27 April 2025 – 17:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Update the title screen's background (since someone pointed that it looks like AI generated)

  2. increase princess's healing from 3% to 4% Max Hp

  3. Snow mountain will not cause damage if princess is in party.

  4. Interact with godness statue again will show tips.

  5. Some map item update, all eating items can simply collide and eat

Changed files in this update

Depot 3622731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link