The "Fusion Chamber" has been added.

The Fusion Chamber becomes available starting from Stage 3, and can also be used in Stages 1 and 2 after completing the tutorial.

The Fusion Chamber allows you to combine two identical units to enhance their stats.

(Units that require plasma energy or have already been fused cannot be used.)

Stat increases from fusion are as follows:

Attack and Energy Attack: +50%

Defense and Energy Defense: +1

Health: +50%

Health Regeneration: +1

Attack Speed and Accuracy: +20%

Create various powerful combinations using the Fusion Chamber!

