General
-
Updated card & tooltip descriptions
-
History button now shows correctly all previous actions
Visual
-
Added support for multiple different aspect ratios.
-
Improved tooltips
-
Improved inspect screen
-
The size of the cards in hand is now larger
-
Added pass counter to Kairos's card
Balance
Artemis
Stats changed: 4/0/8 -> 2/0/7
Odin
Open the gates cooldown: 8 -> 6
Berserker: 4 mana 6/0/2 -> 3 mana 5/0/1
Wander: Move to an empty slot: range 3 -> Move to an empty slot: range 5
Medusa
Stats changed: 3/0/7 -> 2/0/6
Pegasus: 2/0/6 -> 2/0/3
Midas
Curse of Midas: manacost: 2 -> 1
Even from thin air: manacost: 3 -> 2
Hecate
Spectral Hound: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner discards a card
Oracle
Stats changed: 3/0/8 -> 2/0/8
Foresight Flare: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner plays a foresight card
Kairos
Stats changed: 2/0/9 -> 3/0/9
Bug fixes
-
Fixed a bug where the game didn't end after a summon effect/passive that dealt damage to the tower
-
Fixed game breaking bug regarding Kairos
-
Fixed Ashen Lionguard not loosing it's buff, when the opposing unit is healed
-
Fixed card flickering
