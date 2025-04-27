 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256836 Edited 27 April 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Updated card & tooltip descriptions

  • History button now shows correctly all previous actions

Visual

  • Added support for multiple different aspect ratios.

  • Improved tooltips

  • Improved inspect screen

  • The size of the cards in hand is now larger

  • Added pass counter to Kairos's card

Balance

Artemis
Stats changed: 4/0/8 -> 2/0/7

Odin

Open the gates cooldown: 8 -> 6
Berserker: 4 mana 6/0/2 -> 3 mana 5/0/1
Wander: Move to an empty slot: range 3 -> Move to an empty slot: range 5

Medusa

Stats changed: 3/0/7 -> 2/0/6
Pegasus: 2/0/6 -> 2/0/3

Midas

Curse of Midas: manacost: 2 -> 1
Even from thin air: manacost: 3 -> 2

Hecate

Spectral Hound: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner discards a card

Oracle

Stats changed: 3/0/8 -> 2/0/8
Foresight Flare: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner plays a foresight card

Kairos

Stats changed: 2/0/9 -> 3/0/9

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game didn't end after a summon effect/passive that dealt damage to the tower

  • Fixed game breaking bug regarding Kairos

  • Fixed Ashen Lionguard not loosing it's buff, when the opposing unit is healed

  • Fixed card flickering

