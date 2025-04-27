General

Updated card & tooltip descriptions

History button now shows correctly all previous actions

Visual

Added support for multiple different aspect ratios.

Improved tooltips

Improved inspect screen

The size of the cards in hand is now larger

Added pass counter to Kairos's card

Balance

Artemis

Stats changed: 4/0/8 -> 2/0/7

Odin

Open the gates cooldown: 8 -> 6

Berserker: 4 mana 6/0/2 -> 3 mana 5/0/1

Wander: Move to an empty slot: range 3 -> Move to an empty slot: range 5

Medusa

Stats changed: 3/0/7 -> 2/0/6

Pegasus: 2/0/6 -> 2/0/3

Midas

Curse of Midas: manacost: 2 -> 1

Even from thin air: manacost: 3 -> 2

Hecate

Spectral Hound: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner discards a card

Oracle

Stats changed: 3/0/8 -> 2/0/8

Foresight Flare: Now deals 4 piercing damage instead of 3 whenever it's owner plays a foresight card

Kairos

Stats changed: 2/0/9 -> 3/0/9

Bug fixes