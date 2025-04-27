Hello Divers! 🌊🦈
We've just released a new update to improve your underwater mining adventure! Here’s what’s new:
🖱️ Improved Digging Controls
You can now dig more easily by clicking or holding down the mouse button!
(Press 'B' to switch between digging modes.)
🎁 Balanced Treasure Rewards
Treasure chests and rare loot rewards now scale better with depth.
The deeper you go, the bigger the treasures! Surface rewards have been adjusted accordingly.
🎯 Shovel Area Improvement
The digging radius for the shovel has been increased at both starting and upgraded levels.
Now you can dig through a larger area faster!
🔧 Adjusted Upgrade Costs
Tool upgrade prices have been reduced and rebalanced to match gameplay progression.
Thank you for your support and feedback — we're continuing to improve Submeris for a better experience! 🚀
Happy diving! 🛠️🌊
Changed files in this update