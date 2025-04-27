 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256817 Edited 27 April 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers! 🌊🦈

We've just released a new update to improve your underwater mining adventure! Here’s what’s new:

🖱️ Improved Digging Controls

You can now dig more easily by clicking or holding down the mouse button!

(Press 'B' to switch between digging modes.)

🎁 Balanced Treasure Rewards

Treasure chests and rare loot rewards now scale better with depth.

The deeper you go, the bigger the treasures! Surface rewards have been adjusted accordingly.

🎯 Shovel Area Improvement

The digging radius for the shovel has been increased at both starting and upgraded levels.

Now you can dig through a larger area faster!

🔧 Adjusted Upgrade Costs

Tool upgrade prices have been reduced and rebalanced to match gameplay progression.

Thank you for your support and feedback — we're continuing to improve Submeris for a better experience! 🚀

Happy diving! 🛠️🌊

