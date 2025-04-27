 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256808 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:
1.Updated mod.io UI, Optimized mod downloading.
2.Support more complex prop and weapon mods.
3.Integrated the LIV SDK, you can record video in the game using selfie or third person perspective.
4.Added npc facial expressions, removed emoji.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2729481
  Loading history…
