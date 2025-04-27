Changelog:
1.Updated mod.io UI, Optimized mod downloading.
2.Support more complex prop and weapon mods.
3.Integrated the LIV SDK, you can record video in the game using selfie or third person perspective.
4.Added npc facial expressions, removed emoji.
new version 0.60
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update