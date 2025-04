πŸ’΅ Reward system overhaul: Earning dollars is nice. Watching them float in after blasting zombies is even better.

πŸ”« Second pistol buffed: Now it goes BANG, not squeak.

πŸ§Ÿβ€β™‚οΈ Zombie population increased: The max zombie limit ramps up faster.

πŸƒβ€β™‚οΈ More sprinters: Some zombies have clearly been hitting the energy drinks. Expect more maniacs charging at you.

πŸ›‘οΈ Tank zombies buffed: These walking meat walls now show up more often. Bring heavy ammo.

🎯 Headshots or nothing: Zombies are tougher everywhere else. Aim for the head, or enjoy wasting bullets.