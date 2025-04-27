 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256788 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💵 Reward system overhaul: Earning dollars is nice. Watching them float in after blasting zombies is even better.

🔫 Second pistol buffed: Now it goes BANG, not squeak.

🧟‍♂️ Zombie population increased: The max zombie limit ramps up faster.

🏃‍♂️ More sprinters: Some zombies have clearly been hitting the energy drinks. Expect more maniacs charging at you.

🛡️ Tank zombies buffed: These walking meat walls now show up more often. Bring heavy ammo.

🎯 Headshots or nothing: Zombies are tougher everywhere else. Aim for the head, or enjoy wasting bullets.

