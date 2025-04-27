 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256741 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Visual Change

  • The unlockable in-game wallpapers have (finally!) been improved!

Adjustments

  • The rewards for the Paw Challenge have been reduced from a reward of 10% to 3% of your total kibble.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3397601
  • Loading history…
