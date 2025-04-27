Visual Change
- The unlockable in-game wallpapers have (finally!) been improved!
**
Adjustments
**
- The rewards for the Paw Challenge have been reduced from a reward of 10% to 3% of your total kibble.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update