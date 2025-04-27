some default codex entries added, this is going to be sort of a catch all info area. it might get big. like every npc and their rare/common etc... like castlevania might be in this thing. so it might get broken down into more categories.

the boss fight now has fireballs do more damage also the cast is no longer interruptible. these two things now make the boss quite a challenge. but equipment and buffs help.

coming soon:

there are still design issues, rough spots that are not fun. i won't get to everything before the next playtest (probably tomorrow). so there's a lot more work to be done from here. the quests and everything are still rough. like always we are slowly chiseling this thing... anything to move the needle as far as i can. but all in all, in my own play tests i really enjoy being in the game world... even having spent more time in it than anyone it hasnt really fatigued, and i think having lots of quests will actually make even this small demo feel pretty complete.

one thing floating in my mind is that the demo should be near complete. in a "first issue"/pilot kind of way. hopefully leaving folks wanting to find out whats next...

thats a big ask by may 15. but i think maybe by july it could be real?