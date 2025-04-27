This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Stella Ingram will be rounding out the enemy pool for Silent Forest. We'll talk more about her design next week, when she exits beta.

Version v0.65.6, the previous version, is now live on the main branch.

Version v0.66 [Beta]

-New cards: Break of Dawn, Conflagration.

-Altered equipment: Daybreak.

-Stella Ingram has been added to the hard pool for Silent Forest. (This encounter is guaranteed while playing on the beta branch.)

-The AI now uses Combo Shot and Expertise more intelligently. (These cards were included as part of the AI support for Break of Dawn.)

-Updated the shadows on some menu screens.

-Nonstackable effects no longer display the number of stacks in their hover tooltip.

-Fixed a bug where only the first two cards in the Gourmet menu accurately reflected text modifiers, such as Rightful King.