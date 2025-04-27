The game now can be played in:
-
Spanish
-
Italian
-
French
-
Russian
-
Japanese
-
Korean
-
Chinese Traditional
-
Chinese Simplified
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game now can be played in:
Spanish
Italian
French
Russian
Japanese
Korean
Chinese Traditional
Chinese Simplified
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update