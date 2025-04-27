 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256624 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
The game now can be played in:

  • Spanish

  • Italian

  • French

  • Russian

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • Chinese Traditional

  • Chinese Simplified

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2726351
Linux Depot 2726352
