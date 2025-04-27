Added additional traces to each paw to make the two paw rule slightly more forgiving and more accurate; there used to be one trace per paw there is now 3 traces per paw. Previously the cat would lean forward to go off an edge more easily now the cat will lean forward to go off an edge only when the front 2 paws are completely off an edge. Also previously the cat would ragdoll when the two back paws were just over half way off an edge now both back paws have to be completely off an edge.

Improved jump time, some people were often jumping too late causing their jump to be cancelled or not triggered; the jump delay was roughly 0.08 seconds now it's down to roughly 0.05 seconds, the trade off is a worse animation as the jump animation often won't have time to blend properly but there is now greater responsiveness which is more important for gameplay. To clarify jumps will not work/be triggered if the front two paws are over an edge and the cat has begun to fall as a result. Additionally if a jump has already been triggered and the back two paws pass over an edge and the cat has not yet pushed off the ground then the jump will be cancelled

Made changes for steam deck compatibilty: re-encoded videos to vp9 codec to work with steam deck and added ability to detect steam deck and set appropriate resolution

Added additional routes

Added more clothing options

21 additional headgear

7 additional masks/glasses

8 additional accessories

Fixed collision geometry for curved beam

Improved translations

Game now defaults to highest available resolution

Added additional areas for acquiring clothing