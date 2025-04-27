 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 27 April 2025 Build 18256544 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Classic Car Simulator: Car Driving has released a major v2 update! This update, shaped by player feedback, takes the game to the next level in terms of both content and performance.

v2 Update Notes

  • New Map added: Now you can show off your mastery in a new track stage with your classic cars. Test your driving skills in this stage full of ramps and special obstacles.

  • UI system improved: Menu structures and buttons have been made more user-friendly and modern.

  • Graphics quality optimized and increased: Clarity in visuals has been increased, colors have been made more vibrant. In addition, optimizations have been made for more stable operation on low systems.

  • Bugs fixed in user feedback: Many minor bugs have been fixed in line with player reports, making the gaming experience smoother.

  • How to Play panel added: Game mechanics and controls are now more understandable. A panel section has been prepared for beginners to adapt faster.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2308921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link