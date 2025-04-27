Classic Car Simulator: Car Driving has released a major v2 update! This update, shaped by player feedback, takes the game to the next level in terms of both content and performance.

v2 Update Notes

New Map added: Now you can show off your mastery in a new track stage with your classic cars. Test your driving skills in this stage full of ramps and special obstacles.

UI system improved: Menu structures and buttons have been made more user-friendly and modern.

Graphics quality optimized and increased: Clarity in visuals has been increased, colors have been made more vibrant. In addition, optimizations have been made for more stable operation on low systems.

Bugs fixed in user feedback: Many minor bugs have been fixed in line with player reports, making the gaming experience smoother.