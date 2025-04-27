Classic Car Simulator: Car Driving has released a major v2 update! This update, shaped by player feedback, takes the game to the next level in terms of both content and performance.
v2 Update Notes
-
New Map added: Now you can show off your mastery in a new track stage with your classic cars. Test your driving skills in this stage full of ramps and special obstacles.
-
UI system improved: Menu structures and buttons have been made more user-friendly and modern.
-
Graphics quality optimized and increased: Clarity in visuals has been increased, colors have been made more vibrant. In addition, optimizations have been made for more stable operation on low systems.
-
Bugs fixed in user feedback: Many minor bugs have been fixed in line with player reports, making the gaming experience smoother.
-
How to Play panel added: Game mechanics and controls are now more understandable. A panel section has been prepared for beginners to adapt faster.
Changed files in this update