Hey all,

Another patch, another reminder to update your game!

All previous versions of Tactical Assault VR prior to v0.8.7 will no longer support multiplayer.

So please, update if you'd like to continue playing multiplayer and enjoy all of the newest features...

Speaking of new features, LEANING?



Tactical Assault VR v0.8.72

• Added: Lean State. Lean/Peak around corners by toggling the lean state (Movement Joystick-Click). Players cannot move while in the lean state. The avatar will lock its feet position to allow the player to lean. Toggle lean off (Movement Joystick-Click) to continue movement. Leaning is canceled when going prone or leaning too far out to avoid HeeHee moments.

Note: Due to conflicts with the run button, if your movement speed is NOT set to auto-run, hold Movement Joystick-Click down for 0.5 seconds to enable lean state. If your movement speed is set to auto-run, simply click down Movement Joystick-click to toggle Leaning.

• (Quest) user reporting now available. Press Right-Hand Menu button > Report Abuse > Type in username. Due to a high volume of reports (real and fake) please follow up on your report, reason and proof, through the Tactical Assault VR Discord. Reports with no reason and proof will be ignored.

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/twistedbarrelvr

• (Quest) Friends Invite now available for multiplayer lobbies. Invite your friends to play Tactical Assault VR through the Meta platform, after you've created a Multiplayer Room.

• (Quest) Added Meta logo to players listings who are using Meta Quest stand alone devices

• Added Randomize room code button to Multiplayer create room menu

• Fixed HammerFire HVT position icon revealing too soon. Icon reveals HVT location after 15 minutes

• Fixed weapon calibration phasing through walls. Player will be teleported back to the original location weapon calibration was initiated.

• (PCVR) Updated PCVR Lobbies giving multiple errors due to higher enemy count

• Fixed Sandbox Roaming enemies not initializing

• Fixed (again, but for real this time!) Render Documentary Camera setting. (PCVR) Please check your settings!