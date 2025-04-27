Heyo! I put out an update today with a free NEW LEVEL - Sheepy Runs! :D

Check it out right here:



You can both see the gorgeous 2D art made by Leonie Droege, as well as hear the amazing soundtrack made by Simon-Benedikt Scholz!

If you haven't plaid the game yet, this level integrates into the main story seemlessly! If you have already plaid the game, you can just check out the level! :)

Very excited that I've managed to put this one out before my birthday. I know I originally considered that I would be able to put out a paid DLC with 4 levels by this time, but since this did not turn out to be feasible and the other levels are not done yet, I figured giving this one out for free would be the best way! :))

Alrighty that's everything for now I guess, hope u enjoy and ya see ya around goodbyeoo!