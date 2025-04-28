Hello, fellow drivers!

We have another update!

Thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

NPC Traffic Improvements (Thanks to MurdahbyJet and Expt)

You can now customize the density of Traffic and Police.

The traffic patterns have been overhauled, distributing vehicles more evenly across the map.

Please note that higher traffic density may demand increased CPU power.



Atlas 6x2 Dryvan and Kuda 4x2 Dryvan

Two additional dry van trucks have been added to the Truck Dealership.





Dolly Trailer and Ring type trailer hitch

Linky is our first dolly trailer.

Certain heavy-duty rigid trucks, such as the Kuda Dyrvan, can be equipped with ring-type trailer hitches, allowing them to attach Linky.





Shovan7 and Shovan10

Two short dry van trailers have been added to the Trailer Dealership





Pulse

A small EV hatchback has been added to the Modern dealership located near Seo-Gui-Po



LED bar color change (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

You can now customize the color of the LED bar attachment item.

1-meter LED bar is also added



Gwangin Town

Gwangjin has now become a separate town with its own supermarket and a terminal-like area.

The Gwangjin Supermarket includes a gas station fuel pump that operates only when the town's population reaches a sufficient level.

Please note that bus passengers traveling to and from Gwangjin also use the Gapa terminal.



Ara Town

Ara is also now a separate town, with a supermarket and a bus terminal.

Two garages and a gas station have been added, but they will only be operational when the town's population is high enough.



Oji East side coastal road

The new coastal road connecting Gwanjing and Ara has been completed





Manual Loading payment

You can now get paid by loading cargo using a Forklift

Dedicated Server improvements

Version and Character unique id are added to the server log (Thanks to DeeJayh)

Vehicle enter/leave, level change, buy/sell vehicle, company add/remove are added to the server log (Thanks to Maverick_)

Web API improvements (check 'ReadMe.txt' file for more detail)

New API "/version" is added. Shows server version.

New API "/housing/list" is added. Shows a list of rented housing info

"/ban" now has a duration and reason parameter, and you can ban offline player

Control Settings preset

You can now save and load control settings.

Default presets for certain steering wheels will be introduced in a future update

Clutch (Thanks to Jubileu and Edgar)

The clutch response has been improved.

A new 'Shifting Failure' assist option has been added.

When this option is enabled, manual transmission shifting will fail unless the clutch is used.

The default setting for this option is Off.

Nametag view distance option

You can now adjust the view distance for nametags

Scenary improvements

Roadside scenery is improved at the Seoguipo

Concrete factory buildings are improved

Dongsan Limestone quarry's processing buildings are added, but are not operating yet!







Changes

[BGM] Radio Station Evropa 2 is added (Thanks to dealfons)

[Bus] Bus terminal map icon is added

[Control] 'Use mouse wheel for throttle' feature now expanded to 'Use mouse wheel for throttle and brake' (Thanks to Poklianon)

[Control] Dialog shows up when the player uses a controller(gamepad) for the first time to set the controller as the driving device (Thanks to Owlen)

[Delivery] Construction site now demands H-Beam (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Delivery] Storage-to-storage delivery is removed (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Save] Savefile backup improved

[Taxi] Taxi passenger payment is rebalanced by road condition (Thanks to Aleksei)

[UI] Hide chat command list popup when command is complete (Thanks to Ἑκάτη)

[UI] Join password input box is now masked (Thanks to Ditheraith)

[UI] Player name search is added to the in-game player list (Thanks to Ἑκάτη)

[UI] Town list is now ordered by population (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[UI] Truck route editor now saves camera zoom

[UI] Vehicle list is now sorted while interacting with the garage/parking space with trailers (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[UI] Whisper target player name can be autocompleted (Thanks to Ἑκάτη, more details will be added later)

[UI] Warehouse storage list improved: removed empty and sorted (Thanks to Raging413)

[UI] Name search is added to the spawn vehicle list (Thanks to TophMoph)

[UI] Show on the map button is added at the player list (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Vehicle] You can now drive an owned vehicle if no one drives the connected vehicle (Thanks to TrasinCar)

[Vehicle] Atlas's 3,4-axle wheel numbering is fixed (Thanks to Llama)

[Vehicle] Detaching warning message added when roadside towing trailer (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] More Attachment light modes added - Engine on, Hazard (Thanks to Kain and Skirakzalus)

[Vehicle] Utility slots are added to Kuda Container/LFT (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Wheel strap location is now moved to the inner side to allow a narrow carrier bed (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

[Workshop] The Report button is added

[World] Gwangjin coal/iron storage now also stores Plank and Fuel (Thanks to Dilusi)

[World] Increased concrete block road barrier view distance (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Large rocks in the road to Gwangjin (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Light post is removed from Jeju dealership (Thanks to The Proper Kit Cat and Pingu)

[World] Nuke Taxi is added at the Taxi office (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[World] A Parking space is added to the Jeju Hospital (Thanks to Ghosty)

[World] Police interceptor is replaced by Nuke at the Gapa police station (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[World] Roadside is improved at the Gagnjung

[World] Rock removed at the Gwangjin mine road (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Road divider pops off by itself (Thanks to CatBox)

[World] Steel mill factory ramp is removed (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Tronko is removed from Kupa warehouse (Thanks to el_patron)

[Localization] Localization is updated

Bug Fixed

[AI] Cannot change custom destination when autopilot has already reached the destination (Thanks to TrasinTrain)

[AI] Company AI vehicle moves too fast at a distance

[AI] Traffic and autopilot do not slow down at the Steel mill gate (Thanks to Krinsh)

[AI] Traffic vehicle ignores the player at the crossroad

[AI] Traffic vehicle turns left from the right side lane (Thanks to Steem)

[Bus] Bus route can have the same bus stop consecutively (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

[Company] Company AI truck not moving while in bad condition (Thanks to Cyler_Der_Große)

[Company] Company NPC vehicle's trailer disconnected after multiplayer session

[Company] Selected company bus's destination not blinking in the company UI

[Crash] Game crash by roadside towing (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Dedi] Dedicated server freezes when player rents a house (Thanks to Raging413)

[Delivery] Cargo payment not scaled if new trailer is attached (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Delivery] Cargo price changes after restarting the game with trailers (Thanks to trailer Bob The Mad Man)

[Delivery] Gangjung warehouse has delivered to the Ara resident (Thanks to Larco)

[Delivery] Tractor's delivery finished by interacting trailer (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Delivery] Water bottle pallet and Toy pallet not stored in the warehouse (Thanks to Larco)

[Delivery] Water bottle pallet has low view distance (Thanks to spigeon)

[Multiplayer] Cannot create more than 100 parties (Thanks to Milk Bandit)

[UI] Company vehicle low/bad condition message both show up at game start (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[UI] Speech bubble icon shows up to whisper target (Thanks to Sky)

[UI] Trailer hitch and Winch not highlighted in the garage menu

[UI] Truck route editor map not auto-focusing selected point

[UI] Wrong wrecker job icon in multiplayer (Thanks to Pingu)

[UI] 13-speed transmission HUD UI not hidden after uninstall parts (Thanks to Alice)

[Vehicle] Dumping interaction not available at the Gwangjin Coal storage (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Heavy loaded vehicles freak out after starting the game (Thanks to ♪D.J C♂mb1nE♫)

[Vehicle] Liliput's door not animating (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Vehicle] Parking ticket market in the company's AI trailer

[Vehicle] Roadside tow to road list not reset after tow to garage (Thanks to TrasInCar)

[Vehicle] Stinger wheel name duplicated (Thanks to DJStudley)

[Vehicle] Trailer's center of gravity is rear-biased (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Trailers on time attack vehicle list (Thanks to Ἑκάτη)

[Vehicle] Vehicle falls through the bridge (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] Voltex's tailgate open/close doesn't stop by collision (Thanks to mrcosmos)

[Wrecker] Tow job vehicle duplicated after restarting the game (Thanks to DJStudley)

[World] Speed limit bug at the Jeju harbor crossroad (Thanks to Finnwolf)