Hi everyone,

Apologies for the delay in this update. This update is a small one which adds the ability to limit the maximum FPS of the game which will hopefully help a few PC's from working harder than they need to for a smooth experience.

Note: You can only set this option in the main menu options not in game (I'll work on this long term).

Patch Notes

Added option to set maximum FPS to 30/60/90/120/240/480.