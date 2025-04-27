Key Remapping - Talent icons not updating after remapping keys.

Key Remapping - Icons not updating after changing keys.

Save Game - Slot 1 occasionally not displaying last save information.

Ice Skull enemy dropping ice cubes upon destruction replaced by ice particle effects.

NPC Jhow adjusted for gamepad compatibility.

NPC Jhow new sounds added.

Background music muffled when collecting Notes.

Safe-Frog now has its own dedicated camera.

Route Map - Avoiding consecutive repetition of the same room.

Enemy Spawn - Reduced repetition of enemies within the same wave.

Enemy Spawn - Added more spacing between enemies; now they are more spread throughout the room.