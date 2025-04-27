 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18256425 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Critical Bug Fixed
  • Printer occasionally passing through walls.
Implementations
  • Blue Ricochet's "Bomb" Talent now only explodes after 10s or when input is pressed twice.
Fixes

  • Save Game - Slot 1 occasionally not displaying last save information.

  • Save Game - Now displays playtime information.

  • Key Remapping - Icons not updating after changing keys.

  • Key Remapping - Not swapping previously assigned keys.

  • Key Remapping - Improved usability.

  • Key Remapping - Talent icons not updating after remapping keys.

  • Printer entering Level Zero doors facing backwards.

Adjustments

  • Ice Skull enemy dropping ice cubes upon destruction replaced by ice particle effects.

  • NPC Jhow adjusted for gamepad compatibility.

  • NPC Jhow new sounds added.

  • Background music muffled when collecting Notes.

  • Safe-Frog now has its own dedicated camera.

  • Route Map - Avoiding consecutive repetition of the same room.

  • Enemy Spawn - Reduced repetition of enemies within the same wave.

  • Enemy Spawn - Added more spacing between enemies; now they are more spread throughout the room.

  • Purchasing items in Level Zero immediately updates the save game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1449781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link