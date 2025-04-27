Critical Bug Fixed
- Printer occasionally passing through walls.
Implementations
- Blue Ricochet's "Bomb" Talent now only explodes after 10s or when input is pressed twice.
Fixes
Save Game - Slot 1 occasionally not displaying last save information.
Save Game - Now displays playtime information.
Key Remapping - Icons not updating after changing keys.
Key Remapping - Not swapping previously assigned keys.
Key Remapping - Improved usability.
Key Remapping - Talent icons not updating after remapping keys.
Printer entering Level Zero doors facing backwards.
Adjustments
Ice Skull enemy dropping ice cubes upon destruction replaced by ice particle effects.
NPC Jhow adjusted for gamepad compatibility.
NPC Jhow new sounds added.
Background music muffled when collecting Notes.
Safe-Frog now has its own dedicated camera.
Route Map - Avoiding consecutive repetition of the same room.
Enemy Spawn - Reduced repetition of enemies within the same wave.
Enemy Spawn - Added more spacing between enemies; now they are more spread throughout the room.
Purchasing items in Level Zero immediately updates the save game.
