Version 1.2.3 is being submitted for reviews today, Patch Notes Now! This patch is all about Randos, in the form of new buttons and selections in almost every screen and menu, to add a bunch of Randomization to the game. Play random crew, visit random incidents, and let Nando choose your upgrades and levelups for you!

In one week, it will be the one year anniversary of me starting this project. 6+ months to release, and 5+ months of biweekly upgrades, has made this game everything I ever imagined it would be and more. That Being Said... I am low on ideas that can be done in a couple weeks, I have a couple unimplemented plans, but they would almost certainly mean I call it HTS 2.0 if I added that much content. Reaction was mostly favorable, but lack of advertising and promotion means there was almost no response past direct word of mouth from me to friends.

As much fun as it has been, it is time to focus on something else soon. This game is not Ded, the first thing on my agenda is learning more Godot tricks, it's fully possible I will find things I can't wait for later, I will have to try them out in HTS to improve it. My main intent is to start thinking about "The Next Game", with wholly different themes, genres, and plans to be expected.

Of course Bugs will always be fixed if any are found in the future, please report them to dev@goodguydev.net I know one got out with Career Mode, then one of the stores tried to tell me they had a crash last push, uh no try it again please... I think it was more about the dreaded "A" word, once you get to 100 of those in a store, Do Not use that word in your patch notes people! :P <3

Heal The Survivors Patch Notes

App Version 1.2.3 : Rando Nando

2025-04-14 - 2025-04-26

Work A Shift

added Random options for Crew, Incident, and Difficulty, unlocked with EMT, Nurse's Office, and ALS respectively

added Buy Rando button to Upgrades menu

Career Mode

added Random options for Crew and Incident, unlocked with EMT and Nurse's Office

added Buy Rando button for Career Upgrades

Ultra Mega Mode

added Random option for Crew

added Buy Rando button for UMM Upgrades

Customization

added Random buttons for Theme, Background, Trail, and Fit

Gallery

added Random buttons for categories and items

Jukebox

added Random buttons for categories and items

Gameplay

added Random and Always Random buttons to Level Up menu

added ability to show icons in HUD messages

added HUD messages after leveling up

In-Game Challenges

added Random button for pages

added percentage and progressbar display

added 5 new Rando related challenges

UI