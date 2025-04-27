Version 1.2.3 is being submitted for reviews today, Patch Notes Now! This patch is all about Randos, in the form of new buttons and selections in almost every screen and menu, to add a bunch of Randomization to the game. Play random crew, visit random incidents, and let Nando choose your upgrades and levelups for you!
In one week, it will be the one year anniversary of me starting this project. 6+ months to release, and 5+ months of biweekly upgrades, has made this game everything I ever imagined it would be and more. That Being Said... I am low on ideas that can be done in a couple weeks, I have a couple unimplemented plans, but they would almost certainly mean I call it HTS 2.0 if I added that much content. Reaction was mostly favorable, but lack of advertising and promotion means there was almost no response past direct word of mouth from me to friends.
As much fun as it has been, it is time to focus on something else soon. This game is not Ded, the first thing on my agenda is learning more Godot tricks, it's fully possible I will find things I can't wait for later, I will have to try them out in HTS to improve it. My main intent is to start thinking about "The Next Game", with wholly different themes, genres, and plans to be expected.
Of course Bugs will always be fixed if any are found in the future, please report them to dev@goodguydev.net I know one got out with Career Mode, then one of the stores tried to tell me they had a crash last push, uh no try it again please... I think it was more about the dreaded "A" word, once you get to 100 of those in a store, Do Not use that word in your patch notes people! :P <3
Heal The Survivors Patch Notes
App Version 1.2.3 : Rando Nando
2025-04-14 - 2025-04-26
Work A Shift
- added Random options for Crew, Incident, and Difficulty, unlocked with EMT, Nurse's Office, and ALS respectively
- added Buy Rando button to Upgrades menu
Career Mode
- added Random options for Crew and Incident, unlocked with EMT and Nurse's Office
- added Buy Rando button for Career Upgrades
Ultra Mega Mode
- added Random option for Crew
- added Buy Rando button for UMM Upgrades
Customization
- added Random buttons for Theme, Background, Trail, and Fit
Gallery
- added Random buttons for categories and items
Jukebox
- added Random buttons for categories and items
Gameplay
- added Random and Always Random buttons to Level Up menu
- added ability to show icons in HUD messages
- added HUD messages after leveling up
In-Game Challenges
- added Random button for pages
- added percentage and progressbar display
- added 5 new Rando related challenges
UI
- fixed lack of deadzone in menus where applicable
- fixed poor margins on buttons all over making themes funky
