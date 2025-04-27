General Changes:
- Reduced the amount of phosphorous and nitrogen drained by new leaves by 50%
Annual Mode Changes:
-
For every 5 combo points, the plasmid chance is increased by 0.1% (Down from 10 combo points)
-
Accepting a red trade deal will reduce the current plasmid chance by 0.3% rather than resetting the plasmid chance back to the starting amount for that season
-
When first starting Annual mode, the plasmid chance is the same for both destinations, determined by the current number of upgrades your plant has (3 or fewer = 5%, 4 to 8 = 5.5%, 8 to 15 = 6%, and 15 or higher = 6.5%).
-
After completing the first destination, a formula is used to determine the chance of plasmids for each new destination: *Plasmid Chance % = 5% + 0.1((Enemy Types 3) + (Environment Effects 5) - (Weapon Types))**
