 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18256398 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Reduced the amount of phosphorous and nitrogen drained by new leaves by 50%

Annual Mode Changes:

  • For every 5 combo points, the plasmid chance is increased by 0.1% (Down from 10 combo points)

  • Accepting a red trade deal will reduce the current plasmid chance by 0.3% rather than resetting the plasmid chance back to the starting amount for that season

  • When first starting Annual mode, the plasmid chance is the same for both destinations, determined by the current number of upgrades your plant has (3 or fewer = 5%, 4 to 8 = 5.5%, 8 to 15 = 6%, and 15 or higher = 6.5%).

  • After completing the first destination, a formula is used to determine the chance of plasmids for each new destination: *Plasmid Chance % = 5% + 0.1((Enemy Types 3) + (Environment Effects 5) - (Weapon Types))**

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3075671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link