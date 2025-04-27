General Changes:

Annual Mode Changes:

For every 5 combo points, the plasmid chance is increased by 0.1% (Down from 10 combo points)

Accepting a red trade deal will reduce the current plasmid chance by 0.3% rather than resetting the plasmid chance back to the starting amount for that season

When first starting Annual mode, the plasmid chance is the same for both destinations, determined by the current number of upgrades your plant has (3 or fewer = 5%, 4 to 8 = 5.5%, 8 to 15 = 6%, and 15 or higher = 6.5%).