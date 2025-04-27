 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18256356 Edited 27 April 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed NPC Window text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Location Showcase windows text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Text&Image Showcase windows text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Add Equipment To Shop Window text fields in Dungeon Master screen
Fixed Enemy Token Creation Window text fields in Dungeon Master screen
Fixed Toggle Grid Button in Dungeon Master Screen
Fixed Image Loading not working as intended on some instances

Changed files in this update

Depot 3544561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link