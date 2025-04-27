Fixed NPC Window text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Location Showcase windows text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Text&Image Showcase windows text fields behavior on long texts
Fixed Add Equipment To Shop Window text fields in Dungeon Master screen
Fixed Enemy Token Creation Window text fields in Dungeon Master screen
Fixed Toggle Grid Button in Dungeon Master Screen
Fixed Image Loading not working as intended on some instances
Patch Notes - 1.4.6
Fixed NPC Window text fields behavior on long texts
Changed files in this update