Here's what's changed:
- Added new gallery music.
- Added new item usage music.
- Normalised all music in-game to -14 LUFS.
- Added first page of Christine's ClopPad posts with two post images.
- Added first post image on Crystal's ClopPad.
- Added two new opening music pieces which randomise between the Fraudulent Fowling, Taboo Fasination and Sunlit Smoothie.
- Fixed a bug where Control (Ctrl) could be used to skip loading screens, causing variables to get mismatched.
- Added more items to Sierra's dates to complete her story.
- Added more items to Violet's dates to complete her story.
Changed files in this update