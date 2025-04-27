 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256349
  1. Added new gallery music.
  2. Added new item usage music.
  3. Normalised all music in-game to -14 LUFS.
  4. Added first page of Christine's ClopPad posts with two post images.
  5. Added first post image on Crystal's ClopPad.
  6. Added two new opening music pieces which randomise between the Fraudulent Fowling, Taboo Fasination and Sunlit Smoothie.
  7. Fixed a bug where Control (Ctrl) could be used to skip loading screens, causing variables to get mismatched.
  8. Added more items to Sierra's dates to complete her story.
  9. Added more items to Violet's dates to complete her story.

