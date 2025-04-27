-
NEW Unlock german in settings.
-
SIM Validation process waits mos to settle before moving to next steps;
-
TSL Library section localized with current existing languages, en, fr, de, ru;
-
TSL German pass;
-
TSL Welcome EA touch ups;
-
FIX Undismissable tips on 150% UI scale and specific resolution;
-
FIX always on early access modal;
-
UX Adding a wiggle to tips for suggest dismiss action;
-
UX confusing "Cycle UI" and soft lock out any interface ux path with hotkey is unknown;
-
DEV Some code cleanup and faster build times;
-
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.6.87
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update