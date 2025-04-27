 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256333 Edited 27 April 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • NEW Unlock german in settings.

  • SIM Validation process waits mos to settle before moving to next steps;

  • TSL Library section localized with current existing languages, en, fr, de, ru;

  • TSL German pass;

  • TSL Welcome EA touch ups;

  • FIX Undismissable tips on 150% UI scale and specific resolution;

  • FIX always on early access modal;

  • UX Adding a wiggle to tips for suggest dismiss action;

  • UX confusing "Cycle UI" and soft lock out any interface ux path with hotkey is unknown;

  • DEV Some code cleanup and faster build times;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
