Just a lot of Steam stuff like:
-
Demo is a thing now.
-
Other versions now have unique icons.
-
Every version has a unique EXE file.
-
Separate save paths. [For now?]
-
And who knows what else-
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Demo is a thing now.
Other versions now have unique icons.
Every version has a unique EXE file.
Separate save paths. [For now?]
And who knows what else-
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update