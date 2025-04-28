Content & Additions

Player skins

Player skins are finally here! I know you've all been wanting it (I've seen and heard your requests) and here they are! Player skins can now be purchased and equipped by talking to the "Player Master". Some skins can be bought for trophies (like other skins). Additionally, the bi-monthly collection events each have their own exclusive skin. There is also an exclusive player skin that can be obtained by winning a monthly contest.

Public profiles

The boring leaderboard entries are now getting much more personality. On top of displaying just a score and a public username, the leaderboards will now also display:

A player, pickaxe and sword skin of your choice

A player, pickaxe and sword shader skin of your choice

A title of your choice. Titles are automatically unlocked from certain achievements

Contest additions

The monthly contest now has some exclusive items that you can obtain. These items can mainly be gotten from a "contest bag" obtained from the new upgrade associated with it. There are currently contest point bags as well as contest explosives. All contest items are wiped from your inventory when a new contest starts, so make sure to use them before that.

Custom keybinds

You can now finally bind your own custom inputs both for keyboard-mouse and for controller input. This was probably a feature I should have added a long time ago but just never got around to it. Better late than never I guess :) This feature is not extremely-well tested, so please let me know if you find any issues and I will get to it as soon as possible.

QOL/Minor Changes

/ancientshard command have been added for the CheatZ gamemode

Pet slots now display info of which stats are upgraded for each pet

Dark mine ores now have much better chop particles

Sticky bombs now count towards the "use bomb" quests. (Contest bombs also count)

Added scrollbars to all applicable panels

Refinery panel now shows recipes that can be done first when starting a new refinery recipe

Fixed all issues with some buttons being wrongfully masked

And tons (and I mean tons) of additional small UI fixes & improvements

Balance changes

Rebirthing now has a change to give you geodes as a bonus

The Unicorn and flamingo pets have received significant buffs to their mining speed

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where fullscreen would be toggled every time you entered the main menu

Fixed a bug where ability cooldown slots would mess up when in camera mode (F1)

Eternamine Supporter Pack

Eternamine has now been out for 2 years andI throughout that time, the game has certainly evolved way past its original state. Throughout this development, I have kept the game at the original release price and I intend to keep it that way. However, I do believe that a slightly higher price more accurately reflects the games value and have hence decided to take a middle-road in the form of a supporter pack DLC. The Eternamine Supporter pack does not contain any additional content and only contains cosmetic additions. Hence you are not missing out any gameplay aspects if you do not want to get the supporter pack.

The pack currently contains cosmetics in the form of

Exclusive Titles for your public profile

Exclusive player skins

Exclusive shader skins

Exclusive lobby "seasons"

Exclusive lobby NPC stands

A "Supporter Edition" ribbon in the main menu of the game

An exclusive role in the Eternamine discord server

And may be updated in the future to contain even more stuff.

If you have enjoyed Eternamine and would like to further support the game while simultaneously receiving some bonus cosmetics and decorations, then please consider getting the supporter pack :)

You can find the supporter pack here: Eternamine Supporter Pack

Until the next update