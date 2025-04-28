Content & Additions
Player skins
Player skins are finally here! I know you've all been wanting it (I've seen and heard your requests) and here they are! Player skins can now be purchased and equipped by talking to the "Player Master". Some skins can be bought for trophies (like other skins). Additionally, the bi-monthly collection events each have their own exclusive skin. There is also an exclusive player skin that can be obtained by winning a monthly contest.
Public profiles
The boring leaderboard entries are now getting much more personality. On top of displaying just a score and a public username, the leaderboards will now also display:
-
A player, pickaxe and sword skin of your choice
-
A player, pickaxe and sword shader skin of your choice
-
A title of your choice. Titles are automatically unlocked from certain achievements
Contest additions
The monthly contest now has some exclusive items that you can obtain. These items can mainly be gotten from a "contest bag" obtained from the new upgrade associated with it. There are currently contest point bags as well as contest explosives. All contest items are wiped from your inventory when a new contest starts, so make sure to use them before that.
Custom keybinds
You can now finally bind your own custom inputs both for keyboard-mouse and for controller input. This was probably a feature I should have added a long time ago but just never got around to it. Better late than never I guess :) This feature is not extremely-well tested, so please let me know if you find any issues and I will get to it as soon as possible.
QOL/Minor Changes
-
/ancientshard command have been added for the CheatZ gamemode
-
Pet slots now display info of which stats are upgraded for each pet
-
Dark mine ores now have much better chop particles
-
Sticky bombs now count towards the "use bomb" quests. (Contest bombs also count)
-
Added scrollbars to all applicable panels
-
Refinery panel now shows recipes that can be done first when starting a new refinery recipe
-
Fixed all issues with some buttons being wrongfully masked
-
And tons (and I mean tons) of additional small UI fixes & improvements
Balance changes
-
Rebirthing now has a change to give you geodes as a bonus
-
The Unicorn and flamingo pets have received significant buffs to their mining speed
Bug fixes
-
Fixed a bug where fullscreen would be toggled every time you entered the main menu
-
Fixed a bug where ability cooldown slots would mess up when in camera mode (F1)
Eternamine Supporter Pack
Eternamine has now been out for 2 years andI throughout that time, the game has certainly evolved way past its original state. Throughout this development, I have kept the game at the original release price and I intend to keep it that way. However, I do believe that a slightly higher price more accurately reflects the games value and have hence decided to take a middle-road in the form of a supporter pack DLC. The Eternamine Supporter pack does not contain any additional content and only contains cosmetic additions. Hence you are not missing out any gameplay aspects if you do not want to get the supporter pack.
The pack currently contains cosmetics in the form of
-
Exclusive Titles for your public profile
-
Exclusive player skins
-
Exclusive shader skins
-
Exclusive lobby "seasons"
-
Exclusive lobby NPC stands
-
A "Supporter Edition" ribbon in the main menu of the game
-
An exclusive role in the Eternamine discord server
And may be updated in the future to contain even more stuff.
If you have enjoyed Eternamine and would like to further support the game while simultaneously receiving some bonus cosmetics and decorations, then please consider getting the supporter pack :)
You can find the supporter pack here: Eternamine Supporter Pack
Until the next update
- Seyloj
Changed files in this update