- Slight adjustments made to global post processing - prepping for a filter update
- Adjusted hard FOV limits
- Slight increase to FOV 'burst' when sprinting
- Hitting pterosaurs now gives you a hitmarker
- Increased pterosaur's attack range
- Adjusted diving speed curve
- Top speed when flying increased
- Dragon diving pose slightly tweaked
- Dragon will now tuck in its wings when firing, to avoid wings blocking your view
- Hitboxes for player updated to better apply to current model, plus made slightly larger
- Nametag pickup radius increased
- Nametags made slightly larger
- Updated Steam tags
- Fixed an issue where selecting None on customizations didn't remove lower jaw horns
- Adjusted reticle position to be more accurate at more distances
- Ability descriptions lengthened to explain them better
- Blood Sight time increased slightly
- Cloak time increased slightly
- Few small audio fixes
- Added dithering to moss shader
- Fixed(?) spore vegetation spawning on mushrooms
- Adjust more spores positions
Build 263 (Small update)
