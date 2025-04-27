 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256240 Edited 27 April 2025 – 14:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Slight adjustments made to global post processing - prepping for a filter update
  • Adjusted hard FOV limits
  • Slight increase to FOV 'burst' when sprinting
  • Hitting pterosaurs now gives you a hitmarker
  • Increased pterosaur's attack range
  • Adjusted diving speed curve
  • Top speed when flying increased
  • Dragon diving pose slightly tweaked
  • Dragon will now tuck in its wings when firing, to avoid wings blocking your view
  • Hitboxes for player updated to better apply to current model, plus made slightly larger
  • Nametag pickup radius increased
  • Nametags made slightly larger
  • Updated Steam tags
  • Fixed an issue where selecting None on customizations didn't remove lower jaw horns
  • Adjusted reticle position to be more accurate at more distances
  • Ability descriptions lengthened to explain them better
  • Blood Sight time increased slightly
  • Cloak time increased slightly
  • Few small audio fixes
  • Added dithering to moss shader
  • Fixed(?) spore vegetation spawning on mushrooms
  • Adjust more spores positions

