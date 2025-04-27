【Build Number 1606】

To view 1.1 Update log please refer to the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/842780/view/543351239572717692



(Credit： 艾尔)

New Parts:

n744 Bréguet Br.810 Fighter-Bomber (AA)

n745 Bréguet Br.810 Fighter-Bomber (AP)

n746 Bréguet Br.810 Fighter-Bomber (TP)

n747 Douglas BTD-1 'Destroyer' Torpedo Bomber(HE)

n748 Douglas BTD-1 'Destroyer' Torpedo Bomber(AP)

n749 Douglas BTD-1 'Destroyer' Torpedo Bomber(TP)

n750 Fairey 'Barracuda' Torpedo Bomber(HE)

n751 Fairey 'Barracuda' Torpedo Bomber(TP)

n752 Fairey 'Firefly'F.MKI Fighter (AA)

n753 Fairey 'Firefly'F.MKI Fighter (HE)

n754 Fairey 'Fulmar' Fighter(HE)

n755 Fairey 'Fulmar' Fighter(SC)

n756 Fiat G.55S 'Centauro' Fighter (TP)

n757 Fieseler Fi 167 Torpedo Bomber

n758 Messerschmitt Me 155 Fighter

n759 Polikarpov I-153 "Chaika" Fighter

n760 Yakovlev Yak-9 Fighter

n761 Loire-Nieuport LN.401 Bomber

n762 McDonnell F2H "Banshee" Fighter (AA)

n763 McDonnell F2H "Banshee" Fighter (HE)

n764 Hawker "Sea Hawk" Fighter (AA)

n765 Hawker "Sea Hawk" Fighter (HE)

n766 Saunders-Roe SR.A-1 Seaplane Fighter

Added Adjusted the color style of the game

Added Limit frame rate options to 45hz, 90hz and 120hz.

Reset id157 turret model

Adjusted id738 Twin Bofors model size to 1.5x

Tweak: Topped off hangar and runway in aircraft mode in the parts warehouse.

Fix id761 no normal mapping issue

Fixed id757 model size to 1.51x.

Fix the bug that two torpedoes overlap when btd is dropping bombs.

Fix the bug that the deceleration plate opens when sbd and btd take off again after landing.