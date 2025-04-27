Commanders,

We're excited to announce that Release 40 is now live!

This has been the hardest development cycle in Line War's history. What we initially thought would take about one month ended up stretching to over four months. Building this new system turned out to be much more complex than we first imagined — but we stayed with it, and today, we're proud to finally put it in your hands.

Release 40 brings a major new layer of strategic depth to Line War:

Railroads : Draw rail foundations much like you draw your Path commands. They can span the entire world and make up vital supply and movement corridors.

Targetable Railroad Segments : Railroads themselves are now strategic assets — and liabilities — that can be attacked and destroyed.

Bridges : Span rivers and waterways with critical rail infrastructure.

Train Stations and Trainyards : Establish hubs to launch and coordinate train movements.

The Siege Train : A heavy railgun platform capable of demolishing fortified defenses.

The Transport Train: Moves units across the map rapidly along your rail network. Itineraries are calculated automatically to find the best route between stations, minimizing micromanagement and letting you focus on the bigger picture.

This update touches almost every aspect of the game — mobility, logistics, territorial control, and new vulnerabilities for players to exploit (or defend against). We're looking forward to seeing how these new tools reshape strategies on the battlefield.

Thanks again to everyone for your patience and support during this long development sprint.

Enjoy Locomotive — and we'll see you on the rails!