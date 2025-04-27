 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18256117 Edited 27 April 2025 – 13:59:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Bunny Fish Day has ended
-Fixed Casino bug causing slots to have lower payouts
-Removed bundle turn in bars from Cove
-Added settings option to skip fight gear confirmation
-Added more eat point allocation amounts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3398201
  • Loading history…
