-Bunny Fish Day has ended
-Fixed Casino bug causing slots to have lower payouts
-Removed bundle turn in bars from Cove
-Added settings option to skip fight gear confirmation
-Added more eat point allocation amounts
Small Patch - April 27, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
