New content:
- Add a shared storyline for the deputy mayor and provide weekend sexual services
- Change the sexual service in the swelling reduction room from wearing shoes to wearing slippers.
Content adjustment:
- Modify the tuning value added by Meiyao from 5 to 15
Pause update notification:
Hello Steam players, we regret to inform you that this will be the final content update for this game in the near future. Because Steam notified us that some scenes in the game needed to be improved, the game was actually forced to be taken down on April 23rd. However, we still want to make another update for everyone. This will not affect players who have already purchased. We will review and list again after the rectification is completed, and then continue to update new content for everyone. Since the release of the game, we have received many lengthy suggestions from enthusiastic players. Thank you very, very much, and we will complete the rectification as soon as possible and strive to resume updates as soon as possible!
