 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18256079 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Adjustments

  • Added random pitch variations to weapon sound effects.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect audio issues with kunai and boomerang.

  • Resolved camp voice lines malfunction.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3150511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link