Modding:

Modding: Added ModManager.RegisterInlineTooltip to allow modders to create custom tooltips.

Modding: Added AncestrySelectionFeat.PreventUsageAsMixedHeritage to allow the Dragon modded ancestry mod to prevent creation of nonfunctioning mixed heritages.

Bugfixes:

Classes (Ranger): Fixed multiple issues with Warden's Boon, including that it didn't always grant Hunt Prey benefits, and didn't grant hunter's edge benefits and it didn't work properly if there were multiple rangers on the battlefield.

Spells (Blood Vendetta): Fixed that Blood Vendetta allowed you to punish your allies.

Rules (conditions): Fixed a regression that all persistent damage was removed when you were healed to full, not just bleed damage.